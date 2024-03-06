Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 18,725 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

