Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lantronix stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $147.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lantronix by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantronix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

