Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

