Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 88,850 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,850 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of VIGL opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

