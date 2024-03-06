Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,432,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GNW opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

