Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 105,758 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 124,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.