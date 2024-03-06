Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Lear Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

