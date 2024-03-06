Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

KYTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

