Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,520 shares of company stock valued at $192,307. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

