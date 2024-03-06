Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average is $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

