Legal & General Group Plc Buys 993,044 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8,986.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $297,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

Ferrari stock opened at $411.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a one year low of $252.17 and a one year high of $430.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

