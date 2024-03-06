Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.92% of Biogen worth $344,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.23 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

