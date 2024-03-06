Legal & General Group Plc Has $336.08 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $336,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $65,308,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 444.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.26 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.62 and a 200-day moving average of $457.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

