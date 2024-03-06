Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.63 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242.30 ($3.08). 11,423,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.88. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 258 ($3.27) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304 ($3.86).

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,322.43). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). Insiders purchased a total of 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

