Legal & General Group Plc Sells 228,068 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,068 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Apollo Global Management worth $341,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

