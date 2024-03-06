Legal & General Group Plc Sells 78,009 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $324,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

HES opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

