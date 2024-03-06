Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,035 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of AutoZone worth $332,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,103.67 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,113.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,732.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,630.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.