Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 42,827 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $330,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

PXD opened at $237.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

