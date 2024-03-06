Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $445.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $472.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $482.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.