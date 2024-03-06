LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.76%.

LENSAR Price Performance

LENSAR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.