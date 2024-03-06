LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.76%.

LENSAR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

