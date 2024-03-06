LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LENSAR by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

