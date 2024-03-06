Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

