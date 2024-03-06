Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

RTM opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The firm has a market cap of $329.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

