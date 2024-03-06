Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 676,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

