Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $195.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

