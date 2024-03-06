Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 515.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,682 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.34 and a 200 day moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

