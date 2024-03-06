Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,445,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

