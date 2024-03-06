Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

