Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 206,629 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,528,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,096 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.