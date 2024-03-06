Lido Advisors LLC Sells 10,265 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

