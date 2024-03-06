Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $336.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $343.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.