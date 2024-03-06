Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.