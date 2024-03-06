Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

