Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Limoneira has set its FY24 guidance at 0.55-0.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.55. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 777,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $3,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 179,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

