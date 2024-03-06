Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.64 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

