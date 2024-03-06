Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ LSTA opened at $3.12 on Monday. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
