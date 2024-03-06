Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

NASDAQ LSTA opened at $3.12 on Monday. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

