Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $431.98 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

