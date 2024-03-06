Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.28. 274,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.04 and its 200 day moving average is $439.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

