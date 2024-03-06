LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LMP stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188.90 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 17,130,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.08. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

