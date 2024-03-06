Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

