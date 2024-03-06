Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,528 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

VLO stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

