Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 382 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

