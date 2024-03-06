Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $245.29

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.29 and last traded at $243.14, with a volume of 184597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

