Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $248.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

