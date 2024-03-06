Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MAIN opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $46.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
