Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

