MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,005 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 786.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MannKind by 106.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.