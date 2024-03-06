Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,082. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 747.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNS

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.