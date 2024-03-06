Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.29% from the company’s previous close.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 178,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $477.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

