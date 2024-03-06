MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MarketWise has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Trading Up 3.4 %

MKTW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

